Truck crash causes Hale Interchange delays, driver taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — The driver of a trailer truck designed to transport horses lost control and crashed at the Hale Interchange in Milwaukee Monday morning. Authorities say while no horses were on board, the driver was taken into custody.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells us that deputies arrested the driver for having a suspended driver's license and not having a concealed carry permit.

No one was injured. The crash happened on westbound I-43 at 92nd Street and halted traffic for some time before crews removed the truck and lanes reopened.

