Trouble and Sons Pizzeria permanently closing in Whitefish Bay

MILWAUKEE — The Trouble and Sons Pizzeria announced they are closing their doors for good.

According to a social media post from the Whitefish Bay pizzeria, working through the pandemic and labor challenges took their toll.

A temporary closure started on June 27. That was recently changed to permanent.

The owners of Trouble and Sons also own Moxie Food + Drink in Whitefish Bay. That restaurant is not closing.

Read the Trouble and Sons Pizzeria announcement below:

Dear Guests and Friends:



We wanted to let you know that we have decided to permanently close Trouble and Sons Pizzeria.



Closing the doors was a difficult decision. But after three years of coaxing and pushing the restaurants through the pandemic and navigating persistent challenges in the labor market, the effort is taking a toll. Something has to give. On the upside of all this, now we will be able to better balance our lives while we laser focus efforts on our first restaurant—MOXIE Food + Drink—and take it to the next level.



We are thankful to our amazing employees for the hospitality and many wonderful experiences they have created during the past five years. And we are thankful to you for your support and friendship.



Until we see you again,

Anne Marie & Tamela



PS: Don’t unfollow our page just yet; some of your favorite Trouble and Sons artwork and furniture might just be for sale soon!







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip