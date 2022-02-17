Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to Milwaukee in May

MILWAUKEE — The Tripoli Shrine Circus, in its 86th year, will return to Milwaukee's UW Panther Arena May 13-15.

The two-hour extravaganza will have aerial acrobats, daredevils, extraordinary feats of athleticism, dancing bears, Captain Leo Cannonball, Laser light show, high wire, and steel globe riders. The Bone Breakers contortion dance group from "America's Got Talent" will also perform. Elephant rides will be offered following each show.

There will be six shows at the following times:

Friday, May 13: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14: 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 15: 1 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tickets range from general admission at $15 to ringmaster tickets for $35.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, which you can purchase by clicking here. Proceeds will benefit Tripoli Shrine Milwaukee.

