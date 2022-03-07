Triple shooting suspect kicked out of bar, opened fire on victims after party ended: Complaint

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a man kicked out of a bar for hitting on a woman returned after the party ended and shot three men, killing one.

Prosecutors charged Tommy Thorn Bush, 49, with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, for the deadly shooting outside a Milwaukee bar in the early hours of Feb. 27.

A criminal complaint released Monday states officers were called to La Pasadita bar at 628 W. Cleveland Ave., where they found three people shot.

One of the victims said he was having a private party there when a man who was not invited to the party began hitting on the victim's cousin's girlfriend. The man was then kicked out of the bar, authorities say.

The complaint states when partygoers were loading their vehicles following the party, the man returned and shot at the victim, his brother and stepfather.

The victim says the suspect's gun was less than five feet from the victims. Before the suspect opened fire, the victim says the man said, “You’re not so tough now as when you kicked me out," the complaint states.

The brother of the victim who spoke to the police died in the shooting, after being hit in the head by a bullet. The other brother and the father were brought to Froedtert with injuries.

The cousin's girlfriend told police she had heard 7-8 gunshots. She later identified the suspect from a photo array, the complaint states.

The medical examiner's autopsy report found the victim was shot 12 times.

Tommy Bush is already facing charges in an unconnected case: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and maintaining a drug trafficking place in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

A judge set Bush's bond at $250,000. He will be back in court on March 10 for his preliminary hearing.

Milwaukee police previously said a 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were injured.

Noticeable bullet holes could be seen on the building of the bar where police placed evidence markers.

Locals that lived nearby woke up to the sound of the gunfire.

"I heard gunshots, it was like 7-8 gunshots like back to back there was no hesitation at all between the gunshots. Then there was like scared screaming. It was definitely the people around them like screaming for help," said Breanna Carey who lives feet away from the bar.

