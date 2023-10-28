Trick-or-treaters ask drivers to be careful

MILWAUKEE – Before securing a bag full of candy kids learn the protocol and that includes a set of rules to follow for their own safety.

“Momma told me first I need to say trick or treat and ask nicely for the candy,” said 9-year-old Jamili.

At Safe and Sound Trunk N Treat event on Milwaukee’s south side Friday, kids shared their best practices and asked drivers to do their part.

“They need to be careful,” said young kid Kendrick Jordan. “They need to watch out for the children that’s crossing or parents.”

Like many other kids and Trunk N Treat, Jordan knows to check his candle before eating it, not wander from his guardian, and to look both ways before crossing the street.

But when it comes to traffic safety due diligence around Halloween shouldn’t be limited to trick-or-treaters. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

AAA warns drivers to be aware that kids walking around may be hard to see because of dark costumes and can appear from unexpected places. So, they recommend drivers go 5 mph slower through neighborhoods to give themselves extra time to react.

To make it easier for drivers Safe Kids Worldwide says parents should teach kids things like making eye contact with the driver, only using crosswalks, watching for cars backing up and to carry a flashlight.

