Travis King, Army soldier who ran into North Korea, pleads guilty to desertion

A Racine soldier who ran into North Korea last year has pleaded guilty to five counts, including desertion.

Army Private Travis King accepted a plea deal Friday in military court in Texas.

Racine soldier pleads guilty to desertion

King was stationed in South Korea and faced disciplinary action before crossing into the North, where he was held for about two months.

