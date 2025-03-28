Travelers brace for changes as Amtrak cancellations continue

MILWAUKEE — A line of travelers stretched across downtown Milwaukee's Intermodal Station ahead of a busy weekend, with many ready to embark on journeys to Chicago. Among them, Heather Roesler and her daughter, Madiy, were excited for a last-minute trip.

“I used to take the train for work to Chicago, and it was always a great, easy experience, so I’m excited to give her her first experience on Amtrak,” Heather said.

It wasn't until reaching the ticket counter that the Roeslers were made aware their journey home might not be as straight-forward.

“We just heard that coming back potentially there’s mechanical issues with some of the trains, so instead of a train they may offer the bus back,” she added.

Recent mechanical issues have prompted Amtrak to halt services on several routes, including Downeaster, Hiawatha, Borealis, and Amtrak Cascades, due to corrosion found on certain train cars. As a result, Amtrak is providing bus routes as replacements for affected services.

Travelers like Kathryn Yunk were caught off guard by the changes. “I had no idea; this is the first I’m hearing of it,” she said. “That’s really disappointing because I love the convenience of the train.” Had she been informed earlier, Yunk mentioned she would have likely driven instead.

First-time Amtrak rider Brandon Red also expressed his surprise at the scheduling changes. “I had no idea; I was shocked today,” he said.

Despite the setback, he remained optimistic.

“Whether it's by bus or train, anything is better than driving through rush hour. I avoid a lot of traffic, and I get to chill. I don’t have to drive and worry about traffic.”

Amtrak announced that it will resume all Borealis train routes on Friday; however, half of the Hiawatha routes will continue to be replaced with shuttle bus services "until further notice."

Travelers impacted by the Hiawatha service changes are urged to plan accordingly and stay informed about updates to their routes.

For more information on service statuses and schedules, passengers can visit the Amtrak website or contact their customer service.

