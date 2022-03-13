Trap Therapy event uses hip-hop music to start a discussion on mental health

MILWAUKEE — A local therapist is bringing a discussion about mental health to Gee's Clippers on Sunday, March 13.

Tarsha Wiggins, who founded Speak Wellness Behavioral Health Consulting, is hosting "Trap Therapy sessions" from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Her goal is to use popular hip-hop music to invite the community in and to encourage people to let their guards down.

"It allows us to help bring that guard down and join people together through a mutual understanding or a mutual vibe," said Wiggins.

From there, Wiggins will lead a discussion about how unaddressed trauma can lead to additional violence in the City of Milwaukee.

"We're going to talk about trauma and how those traumas can trigger behaviors in us," she said. "As we talk about how we stop the violence, we have to talk about how we stop the trauma so we can stop the violence in the City of Milwaukee."

So far in 2022, there have been 109 non-fatal shootings and 35 fatal shootings, according to the Milwaukee County Homicide Review Commission's online dashboard. That's up from 97 non-fatal shootings and 16 fatal shootings year-to-date in 2021.

Wiggins hopes today's conversation can help interrupt that violence.

"It's not that it's not happening in these communities, or in my community, it's essentially that we're not talking about it because of guilt and shame," said Wiggins.

Sunday's event will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 2200 N Doctor M.L.K Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212.

