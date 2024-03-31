Transgender Day of Visibility; The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts the 'Trans Enough' art exhibit

In celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center will host their second annual 'Trans Enough' exhibit. Opening tonight, March 31 at 5 pm.

'Trans Enough' will showcase the diversity throughout the transgender community. The exhibition will show personal stories through works of art related to a person's gender journey.

This year The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center invited the public to submit original works to the exhibit. It is the first year showcasing art from people who may not consider themselves artists.

Opening night is tonight at 5 pm, but the exhibit will be open throughout April during The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center's normal hours.

