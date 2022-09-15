Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing tour to Fiserv Forum this December

MILWAUKEE — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is bringing its "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO and More" tour to Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Dec. 22.

TSO will put on two shows at Fiserv Forum: a matinee performance at 3 p.m. and an evening concert at 7:30 p.m.

TSO is known for its regular holiday visits to Milwaukee. The rock group has visited Fiserv Forum since 2018, except 2020 due to the pandemic, and has made consistent stops at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. on Fiserv Forum's website. For more information on the tour, visit TSO's website.

