FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police are investigating an incident where a train collided with a car stopped on railroad tracks Saturday morning in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac police, fire and rescue crews respond to a report around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the Forest Avenue railroad tracks.

Police found a train operated by CN Railway was heading northbound when it collided with a car stopped on the tracks. Police believe no one was in the vehicle during the accident. They said the driver left before law enforcement arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.