Train derailment in Dodge County; no hazardous materials on cars

REESEVILLE, Wis. — A train derailed near the Village of Reeseville on Tuesday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a Canadian Pacific train had about 25 to 30 cars derail with no hazardous materials on any cars.

WATCH: Mike Eauslin captured video of the derailed train

Train derailment in Dodge County

The sheriff's office says there is no threat or danger to the community.

The road crossing in the village, County Highway G or Main Street, is closed to traffic.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

