Train blocking 95th Street after engine blows in Pleasant Prairie

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Posted at 8:08 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 21:08:32-04

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A train is blocking 95th Street in both directions in Pleasant Prairie after its engine blew on Monday.

It is also blocking both directions of CTH H just south of 95th Street.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the fully loaded Canadian Pacific train engine blew around 7:45 p.m. It's located just east of CTH H.

Police say Canadian Pacific is yet to provide an update on when the roadway will be reopened. Drivers should plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

