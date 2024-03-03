Trailblazing WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday with family, Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — Mother, grandmother, and WWII veteran Anna Mae Robertson celebrated 100 years of life Saturday afternoon surrounded by dozens of family members and well-wishers.

“There was never a day that went by that she wasn’t there for us,” Robertson’s 69-year-old daughter Janice Banyard said. “She’s the greatest.”

At the birthday celebration in Milwaukee Robertson’s family members took turns sharing the influence the 100-year-old had not only on their lives but the impact she had nationally.

“She taught us how to be strong, great leaders,” Robertson's granddaughter Kemba Banyard said. “Every one of her grandkids went to college, which is amazing.”

On top of her dedication to family Robertson was recognized Saturday, for her time during WWII with the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only predominately Black women unit to deploy to European theatre at the time.

The group’s mission in 1945 England and later France was to clear a two-year backlog of mail destined for service members. It was a job they completed in three months; half the time expected.

“It’s almost like seeing something out of the movies. It’s something that you would’ve never imagined,” Janice said. “Our mother told us about the army many many times when we were growing up but to actually see some of the army personnel here it does something else.”

At the event, both local and national officials honored Robertson’s service, including Milwaukee’s mayor with a proclamation, a representative from Gwen Moore’s office, and a member of the Military Women’s Memorial (MWM) who flew in from D.C.

“These women, all women of color, broke barriers for themselves and all women,” the MWM representative said, “proving women could not only serve but they were also essential to our ability to win wars.”

Family said, Robertson is also being recognized by the offices of President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers.

