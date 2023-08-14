"Tragedy to triumph": Sylville Smith annual book bag drive gives back to community

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of kids at Sherman Park Sunday received book bags full of school supplies, and a little love too.

That’s what Sedan Smith hoped for in the seventh annual “Change 4 Sylville” Book Bag Drive. The event is hosted by Sedan and a nonprofit, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, in honor of Sedan’s brother, Sylville Smith.

Sylville was killed by a former Milwaukee Police Officer Dominque Heaggan-Brown in 2016. His death sparked several months of protests.

“We want to turn tragedy into triumph. We don’t want Sylville’s name remembered by a riot,” Sedan said.

The book bag drive brought in hundreds with free food, live music, and activities for the kids. Organizers even gave away yoga mats and bikes.

“It was a tragic event, but it became triumphant. In our weakest moments, we find how strong we are. It’s good to give back to the community and it’s a great event for Sylville and his legacy.”

Breaking Barriers Mentoring Inc. is a nonprofit educating and supporting youth and adults in high risk environments. Their CEO, Minister Caliph Muab-el, said the backpacks came from donations from various community sponsors.

“The successful outcome is that children are motivated to get back to school, love each other, and stand in unison with each other no matter what,” Muab-el explained.

As a community, Sedan hopes to turn a tragic past into a brighter future for the kids.

“Just like my brother loved me, I love them. Just like we all need a big brother, I would love to be a big brother to them,” Sedan smiled.

Next year, they said their goal is to turn the drive into a carnival or festival with even more resources for children.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip