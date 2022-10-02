Menomonee Falls woman shares her gratitude after being struck by vehicle during 4th of July firework show

MENOMONEE FALLS — For the first time, Emily Grace Reimers addressed her congregation at Falls Baptist Church after being critically injured by a vehicle that lost control.

Emily Grace and her brother Benjamin were both struck by the vehicle while watching a firework show on July 3rd. Benjamin was killed while Emily Grace spent weeks in a hospital room recovering.

Despite the tragedy and pain, she took the time to show gratitude.

"The lord has been so good to me through this difficult time and I thank him for all those who have given of themselves to help me," said Emily Grace.

The now, music teacher, shared that her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

"July 3rd is a night that none of us will forget. Two major surgeries, a week in ICU, hospitalization, rehab, and now therapy."

First responders who were on scene the night of July 3rd were also present in the congregation and recognized by the family for their service.

"Special thank you to the first responders specifically to the EMTs who worked tirelessly to help Ben and I on the night of July 3rd. You gave it your all and I am truly grateful," said Emily Grace.

The family even took time to share their journey of forgiveness.

"We met the driver who was driving the SUV that night with her family and we expressed our forgiveness. Was that an easy thing to do? No. It was not easy, but indeed we took that step, and it's an important part of that healing process both for our family and theirs because they’re feeling some hurt too," said Paul Reimer, father of Emily Grace and Benjamin.

There is still a fundraiser to help Emily Grace pay for her medical expenses. Visit the GoFundMe page to help.

