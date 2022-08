ELKHORN, Wis. — All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.

Video shared with us by a viewer shows two wrecked vehicles and burning debris on the side of the freeway.

WisDOT reported the crash a few minutes before 8 a.m.

Authorities have not confirmed any other information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

