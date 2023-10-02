Watch Now
Traffic alert: I-43 south at Silver Spring closed due to crash

According to WisDOT: I-43 South 0.4 miles beyond Ramp from Silver Spring Dr. The right lane is closed due to crash. Last Updated 10/2/23, 3:04 PM.
WisDOT
Posted at 3:17 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 17:00:17-04

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's X account:

"TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 S/B at Silver Spring, while @MilwCoSheriff and @NorthShoreFire tend to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi and two passenger vehicles. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway @ Silverspring."

According to WisDOT: 

UPDATE (5)

Incident Type: Crash	
County: MILWAUKEE	
Nearest City: MILWAUKEE	
On Highway: I-43 SB	
At Location: W SILVER SPRING DR	
** Lanes Affected: All Lanes Blocked (One Direction)	
Incident Occurred: 10/02/2023 3:00 PM	
Estimated Duration: Over 2 Hours	
Handling Agency: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department	
Contact Name: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department	
Contact Phone: 414-278-4788	
Alternate Route: 	
** Additional Info: All southbound lanes on I-43 at Silver Spring Drive, are closed due to a crash.	
WSP CFS Number:

