Traffic alert: I-43 south at Silver Spring closed due to crash

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's X account:

"TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 S/B at Silver Spring, while @MilwCoSheriff and @NorthShoreFire tend to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi and two passenger vehicles. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway @ Silverspring."

According to WisDOT:



UPDATE (5) Incident Type: Crash County: MILWAUKEE Nearest City: MILWAUKEE On Highway: I-43 SB At Location: W SILVER SPRING DR ** Lanes Affected: All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) Incident Occurred: 10/02/2023 3:00 PM Estimated Duration: Over 2 Hours Handling Agency: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department Contact Name: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department Contact Phone: 414-278-4788 Alternate Route: ** Additional Info: All southbound lanes on I-43 at Silver Spring Drive, are closed due to a crash. WSP CFS Number:

