Trademark violation: Froedtert Health, Inc. sues Tim Michels campaign over TV ad

Froedtert Health, Inc. is suing Tim Michels' campaign for using its trademark in a political advertisement without consent.

According to a complaint filed against Michels for Governor, Inc., the campaign used Froedtert's trademark on its campaign website and in its political advertisements in violation of Froedtert's trademark rights.

Michels for Governor is the political campaign committee for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The complaint says the violation causes harm to Froedtert because its tax-exempt status prohibits Froedtert from participating in any political campaign.

The lawsuit names at least one political advertisement on a local television station and photographs on Michels for Governor's website.

Froedtert claims it has repeatedly requested the campaign stop using photographs containing its trademark.

The lawsuit says the campaign responded to Froedtert's request by offering to "blur out" the trademark in its political advertisement. The lawsuit claims Michels for Governor, Inc. also offered to stop running the advertisement entirely after Oct. 23. However, the campaign allegedly then withdrew the offers.

Froedtert asked the court to provide a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Michels for Governor from using any photographs containing its trademark in advertisements and on its website.

