Toys R Us is beginning liquidation sales after filing for bankruptcy in Sept. 2017 according to CNBC.

The company is closing down 180 stores nationwide after falling behind its competitors, Amazon, Target and Walmart. Liquidation sales for those locations begin Wed. Feb. 07 and will offer discounts as much as 30 percent off.

Store closures are set to begin in February and run through mid-April 2018.

During this process, the store will also refresh existing locations to be co-branded as Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

Toys R Us hopes that after restructuring they will become a stronger competitor in the retail industry.