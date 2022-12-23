Townsend Street School principal passes away, MPS announces

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced that Townsend Street School Principal Deanna Burton passed away on Thursday.
Burton worked as a teacher and a principal, dedicating over 22 years of her life to education. A majority of those years were spent with MPS.
Burton was named principal of Townsend in January 2022.
MPS said "she worked to create a welcoming learning environment for all. She will be greatly missed by the Townsend Street School staff, students, and MPS community."
Further arrangements are pending.