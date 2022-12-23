Watch Now
Townsend Street School principal passes away, MPS announces

Deanna Burton worked as a teacher and a principal, dedicating over 22 years of her life to education. A majority of those years were spent with MPS.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 19:06:44-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced that Townsend Street School Principal Deanna Burton passed away on Thursday.

Burton worked as a teacher and a principal, dedicating over 22 years of her life to education. A majority of those years were spent with MPS.

Burton was named principal of Townsend in January 2022.

MPS said "she worked to create a welcoming learning environment for all. She will be greatly missed by the Townsend Street School staff, students, and MPS community."

Further arrangements are pending.

