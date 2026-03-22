Tour bus crashes into building in Green Bay, 54 passengers on board

GREEN BAY — A tour bus with 54 passengers crashed into a building off of I-43 in Green Bay, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Wisconsin announced on Sunday afternoon.
The Green Bay Police Department is on scene with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. They say first responders were dispatched to the crash just before 2:45 p.m.
Watch: A look at the scene of the bus crash.
The crash happened near the northbound I-43 exit near Webster Avenue.
Watch: First responders en route to the scene of the bus crash.
Between 15 and 20 patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to MABAS.
A 2nd Alarm Level was raised to a 3rd Alarm at around 3:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Watch: An ambulance arrives to the scene of the bus crash.
All nearby hospitals were notified.
TMJ4 is working on getting more information.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.