Tour bus crashes into building in Green Bay, 54 passengers on board

GREEN BAY — A tour bus with 54 passengers crashed into a building off of I-43 in Green Bay, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Wisconsin announced on Sunday afternoon.

WGBA A bus carrying more than 50 passengers crashed in Green Bay, resulting in multiple injuries, on Sunday March 22, 2026

The Green Bay Police Department is on scene with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. They say first responders were dispatched to the crash just before 2:45 p.m.

Watch: A look at the scene of the bus crash.

First responders on scene of a bus crash in Green Bay on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The crash happened near the northbound I-43 exit near Webster Avenue.

Watch: First responders en route to the scene of the bus crash.

First responders en route to the scene of a bus crash in Green Bay on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Between 15 and 20 patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to MABAS.

A 2nd Alarm Level was raised to a 3rd Alarm at around 3:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Watch: An ambulance arrives to the scene of the bus crash.

An ambulance arrives to the scene of a bus crash in Green Bay on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

All nearby hospitals were notified.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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