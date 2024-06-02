TOUCH A TRUCK: Dousman community members got up close with TMJ4s Storm Chaser and other equipment vehicles

Touch a Truck, where people of all ages can explore trucks of all kinds up close!

Mark Wirtz

During the event construction equipment, farming implements, and even TMJ4s very own Storm Chaser were available for attendees to delve into and learn more about. Event-goers were able to get a perspective some are never able to.

Mark Wirtz

The event was hosted by Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce at Cory Park in Dousman on Sunday, June 2.

