TOUCH A TRUCK: Dousman community members got up close with TMJ4s Storm Chaser and other equipment vehicles

touch a truck.jpg
Mark Wirtz
touch a truck.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 15:34:27-04

Touch a Truck, where people of all ages can explore trucks of all kinds up close!

touch a truck fam pic.jpg

During the event construction equipment, farming implements, and even TMJ4s very own Storm Chaser were available for attendees to delve into and learn more about. Event-goers were able to get a perspective some are never able to.

touch a truck event.jpg

The event was hosted by Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce at Cory Park in Dousman on Sunday, June 2.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

