'Total loss': Wisconsin semi truck full of Leinenkugel's topples over

JACKSON COUNTY — A dark day for Leinenkugel's fans in Wisconsin after a semi truck carrying Toasted Bock brews rolled over on an interstate near Eau Claire on Wednesday - spilling the beer cans all over the side of the road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared photos of the incident, showing the truck on its side and hundreds of cans of Leinenkugel's on the ground.

Dick Leinenkugel, President and Chief Beer Merchant of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, confirmed in a tweet that the beer was indeed made by his company. He added the beers specifically were Toasted Bock - and that they are a "total loss."

"We will get busy brewing an additional replacement brew and apologize for any shortages in the interim," writes Dick Leinenkugel.

Glad to hear the driver is okay but sad to hear the truckload of @Leinenkugels Toasted Bock is a total loss. We will get busy brewing an additional replacement brew and apologize for any shortages in the interim. #roadsidecleanup https://t.co/2mzTQ01K5t — Dick Leinenkugel (@DickLeinie) October 6, 2021

The State Patrol said the driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the crash. The crash led to some delays Wednesday on I-94 near Hixton in Jackson County.

