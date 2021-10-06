Watch
'Total loss': Wisconsin semi truck full of Leinenkugel's topples over

Wisconsin State Patrol's Facebook page
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 06, 2021
JACKSON COUNTY — A dark day for Leinenkugel's fans in Wisconsin after a semi truck carrying Toasted Bock brews rolled over on an interstate near Eau Claire on Wednesday - spilling the beer cans all over the side of the road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared photos of the incident, showing the truck on its side and hundreds of cans of Leinenkugel's on the ground.

Dick Leinenkugel, President and Chief Beer Merchant of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, confirmed in a tweet that the beer was indeed made by his company. He added the beers specifically were Toasted Bock - and that they are a "total loss."

"We will get busy brewing an additional replacement brew and apologize for any shortages in the interim," writes Dick Leinenkugel.

The State Patrol said the driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the crash. The crash led to some delays Wednesday on I-94 near Hixton in Jackson County.

