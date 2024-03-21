Tosa Restaurant Week: Highlighting 'Maggio’s Wood-Fired Pizza'

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — The third-annual Tosa Restaurant Week is underway!
It's your chance to try nearly thirty different spots offering special menus and deals in Wauwatosa during the 10-day event.
From your favorite small, local restaurants, to breweries, there are tons of options, including Maggio's Wood-Fired Pizza.
It is just one of the many restaurants participating in Tosa Restaurant Week.
Jeremy Maggio, owner of Maggio's Wood-Fired Pizza, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the epic event, which runs until March 23.
Some of the other participating businesses include:
- 1st and Bowl
- Arté Wine and Painting Studio
- BB’s on North
- BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
- Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
- Café Hollander
- Corner Bakery Café
- Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
- Delicious Bites
- Draft & Vessel Tosa
- Eldr + Rime
- Gathering Place Brewing – Tosa Taproom & Patio
- Good City Brewing
- Golden Nest Pancake & Café
For a full list, click here.
