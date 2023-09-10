Tosa Green Summit encourages people to take action, offers tips

WAUWATOSA — At the 13th annual Tosa Green Summit Saturday organizers hoped to make a lasting impression by helping people keep clothing, paper, medicine and even, toothbrushes out of the area’s landfill.

Event chair Jeff Roznowski said with twice as many exhibitors than the years prior and 6 different recycling stations, they’re really focusing on educating people on ways they can take action.

“We try to offer the one stop opportunity where on one day, they can bring their stuff and learn at one time,” he explained. “To some people it can be a little daunting and that’s why we try to emphasize the exhibitors that we have so they can learn and ask those detailed questions.”

What the experts and attendees at Tosa Green Summit recommended, for those looking to get involved, was starting with something small. For an example, Dan Rutter suggested the next time you get coffee, try switching from a one-time use plastic cup to something refillable.

“I’m a big believer in what you can control is what you’re doing,” Rutter said. “This is one small item that I can do is—okay try to manage these areas as best as I personally can.”

Robert Zimmerman is the chair of the city’s sustainability committee and he said it’s also important to remember that every choice you make big or small can make a difference.

“The biggest challenge that recyclers have is when people put things in there that shouldn’t go in there,” Zimmerman said. “It contaminates the waste stream and makes that waste stream less valuable so either the city doesn’t get paid as much for its recycling or ends up going to a landfill anyway.”

He said people looking to live a greener life should pay attention to everything from what they choose to eat, the clothes they wear, and how they furnish their home.

“Generally, eat lower on the food chain so more vegetables less meat,” he recommended. “Locally grown food— there’s less transportation. Generally, transportation isn’t just the fuel to get it here, it has to be refrigerated for that time.”

He also recommended buying things you can get more life from. In clothing that means avoiding synthetics like polyester and choosing natural fabrics like cotton or wool. To help save money he also said you’d be surprised what you can find thrifting.

Since its initial launch 13 years ago, Tosa Green Summit has grown from collecting 10 to 20 thousand pounds of recycled material to over 70 thousand.

