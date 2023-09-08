Tosa Fest returns this weekend

VILLAGE OF WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Tosa Fest is back this weekend with plenty of events and activities for families to enjoy.

The fest kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. It will run until 11 pm the first night. More fun can be had Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

The festival has been around for more than 40 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic and due to construction in the village the festival was put on halt for several years. The business improvement district (BID) brought it back last and is doing it all over again this year.

"It's become a shining event once again," said BID President Chris Leffler. "It's the end of summer, it's the closing of things, and it's bringing the community together."

The weekend will feature music on three different stages: a kids fest, various beergardens and new this year is an Octoberfest.

Other events happening during the fest include Art in the Street and a cheese curd eating contest.

There will also be plenty of food and other vendors.

