Tornado touched down in Seymour on Wednesday, NWS confirms

The first confirmed tornado of the year within the NBC 26 viewing area was verified Thursday.

NBC 26

According to the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour at around 6:17 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

NBC 26

Powerful storms took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate, and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

Damage associated with a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Seymour, Wisconsin (1/2)🌪 pic.twitter.com/1bCAiilftQ — Colton Westby (@westbycolton) June 16, 2022

Wisconsin Public Service was working to restore power to nearly 34,000 customers as of Thursday morning.

This article contains content from the Associated Press.