Tornado touched down in Seymour on Wednesday, NWS confirms

Brittney Merlot, NBC 26 Meteorologist
Storm damage in Seymour from Wednesday night
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 17:23:36-04

The first confirmed tornado of the year within the NBC 26 viewing area was verified Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour at around 6:17 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Powerful storms took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate, and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

Wisconsin Public Service was working to restore power to nearly 34,000 customers as of Thursday morning.

