Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a tornado has swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago.

AP A fallen street sign lays on the ground near a damaged home after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

National Weather Service Chicago reported Monday that the damage in Naperville is consistent with an EF-3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The storm Sunday night damaged more than 100 homes, toppled trees, knocked out power and caused multiple injuries. But there was relief Monday as authorities in Naperville and Woodridge reported that they believe no one had died.

AP Residents walk past damaged houses and fallen trees after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Woodridge, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

A team with the National Weather Service is surveying damage to determine the tornado's strength and path. The storm also moved into Indiana. Elsewhere in the Midwest, a tornado caused some damage in eastern Iowa, rains drenched parts of Michigan, and strong winds whipped through Missouri.

