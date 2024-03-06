Watch Now
Top spring break destinations for 2024

Spring break is already underway in some parts of the country, but others will be enjoying time off next week. We took a look at some of the top destinations in 2024.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 08:01:37-05

In Today's Talker — Spring break season is officially underway. We thought we'd take a look at some of the top destinations for 2024.

Time Magazine released a list of the Top 8 places to visit for spring break:

  1. Cancun, Mexico
  2. Hawaii
  3. Bermuda
  4. Charleston, SC
  5. Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
  6. Paris, France
  7. Pacific Coast Highway
  8. Miami Florida.

Of course, you could always enjoy the Miami of the midwest — Milwaukee!
