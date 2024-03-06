Top spring break destinations for 2024

In Today's Talker — Spring break season is officially underway. We thought we'd take a look at some of the top destinations for 2024.
Time Magazine released a list of the Top 8 places to visit for spring break:
- Cancun, Mexico
- Hawaii
- Bermuda
- Charleston, SC
- Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
- Paris, France
- Pacific Coast Highway
- Miami Florida.
Of course, you could always enjoy the Miami of the midwest — Milwaukee!
Watch the full Today's Talker above.
