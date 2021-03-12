Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top Foxconn executive buys $2m home in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
0424foxconn.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 17:03:10-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Wisconsin.

Alan Yeung and his wife, Stella Chan, bought the home in Elm Grove on March 5. Yeung is Foxconn's director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The company had promised to build a $10 billion electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation denied tax credits for the company in October because it hadn't fulfilled the minimum job-creation requirements to earn them.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku