'Top Chef' Season 21: Highlighting local restaurateur and "Top Chef" guest judge.

The new season of Bravo's Top Chef premiered on Wednesday, March 20.

The season puts the spotlight on Wisconsin, with the first episode highlighting downtown Milwaukee, and some iconic landmarks, including the Calatrava, and the Hoan Bridge.

Wisconsin native, Chef Dan Jacobs, is also competing.

Paul Bartolotta, local restaurateur and 'Top Chef' guest judge, served as one individual who helped put Milwaukee on Bravo's radar.

Bartolotta joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the premiere and some of his favorite dishes.

