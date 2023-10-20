Top 50 places to drink in Milwaukee in 2023, according to Yelp

MILWAUKEE — Yelp has determined the 50 best places to get a drink in the Milwaukee area in 2023.

According to the Yelp list's description, "Find your new favorite drink spot with this Milwaukee Collection of highly-rated places to quench your thirst."

The list's methodology is as follows: they identified "businesses in relevant categories on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Summer 2022 and Summer 2023. This list looked at businesses in and around the Milwaukee area. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of August 15, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of August 15, 2023."

Yelp identified these businesses as the top spots for a drink in Milwaukee in 2023:

Swingin’ Door Exchange, 219 E Michigan St., Milwaukee

Story Hill BKC, 5100 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

Station No. 6, 6800 W. Becher St., West Allis

Oscar’s Pub & Grill, 1712 W. Pierce St, Milwaukee

Vendetta Coffee Bar, 524 S. 2nd St, Milwaukee

The Bread Pedalers, 1436 S. 92nd St., West Allis

3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Lupi & Iris, 777 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe, 1208 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

MobCraft Beer, 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee

2023 is Yelp’s third annual Top 50 list, which alternates its ranking of food and drink yearly in more than 85 metro areas in North America, according to TMJ4 News partner the Milwaukee Business Journal.

View the list from Yelp here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip