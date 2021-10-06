Watch
Top 4 announced for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition

Jenna Bree
Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 06, 2021
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced the top four finalists for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition.

Finalists include: Caterpillar's Electric Rope Shovel, made in South Milwaukee; Kwik Trip's Glazer Donuts, created in La Crosse; Mercury Marine's V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine, made in Fond du Lac; and Broadwind Heavy Fabrications's 140 Ton Navy Crane, made in Manitowoc.

Earlier this week on Milwaukee Tonight, Shannon Sims interviewed Caterpillar about its Electric Rope Shovel:

Voting opens Thursday at 9 a.m. and closes at noon on Oct. 14. People can vote once per day, per product on WMC's website.

