TOOL performing concert at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 1, 2023

MILWAUKEE — TOOL is scheduled to perform a concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 1, 2023.

According to a news release, tickets are on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT via the team's website. There is a 4-ticket limit per purchase. Pre-sale tickets are available via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army on June 8 at 10 a.m. CT.

Read the announcement below:

TOOL IS BRINGING THEIR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO FISERV FORUM ON NOV. 1



Tickets On Sale This Friday at 10 a.m. CT at FiservForum.com [fiservforum.com]



MILWAUKEE (June 6, 2023) – TOOL returns to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life), with a six-week North American tour that includes a Nov. 1 performance at Fiserv Forum.



Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT and will be available online at FiservForum.com [fiservforum.com]. There is a strictly enforced 4-ticket limit per purchase. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army [toolband.com], on June 8 at 10 a.m. CT. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.



Since the 2019 release of the TOOL’s critically acclaimed album, Fear Inoculum [smarturl.it], the band has won a GRAMMY Award® (Best Metal Performance for “7empest”), completed sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe, and headlined Bonnaroo, Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival. TOOL marked the 30th anniversary of the Opiate EP with the 2022 release of “Opiate2 [tool.lnk.to],” a re-imagining of the EP’s title track, released in tandem with a breathtaking 10-minute short film crafted by Adam Jones and visual artist Dominic Hailstone (“Alien: Covenant”, “The Eel”).



Reviews from TOOL’s sold-out 2022 tours praised the four-piece, with Loudwire dubbing the performances as “a masterclass of immersion, sound and stage design, musicianship… and levels of ungodly tightness.” The Austin Chronicle described the incomparable live experience as an “unbridled exchange of catharsis between performers and fans.” Revolver, covering the Welcome to Rockville 2023, said “TOOL delivered a stunning set featuring classic fan favorites, newer Fear Inoculum standouts and choice deeper cuts … the striking visuals also included a psychedelic laser and projections show bar none.”



TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006) and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).



