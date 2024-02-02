Tony and Tina's Wedding comes to the Fitzgerald

Tony and Tina are getting married at the newly renovated wedding venue, Fitzgerald, tonight.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater experience.

It’s a take on a traditional Italian American wedding and reception but with exaggerated humor.

The audience joins in all the festivities including a full Italian buffet, wedding cake and champagne toast.

The tables are dressed with red and white checkered plastic table clothes.

Some even have the Italian flag stuck in empty wine bottles as the center piece.

This hilarious yet relatable experience runs through February 11th.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip