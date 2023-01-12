Tom Haig takes us through his journey of tragedy and triumph

Imagine being a world-class high diver, an avid bicyclist, and traveling to more than 60 countries.

In Thursday's edition of Steph Connects, we meet Tom Haig who grew up in Glendale and went from the thrill of being the ultimate risk taker to someone who couldn’t even look at the curb on a sidewalk.

This is a story of perseverance and at times pure day-to-day survival.

Haig launched his book Global Nomad. It's a ride that chronicles his first dive at the age of eight, his Nicolet High School and University of Illinois diving success, and becoming a professional diver which led to him cycling through France and the United States.

One morning while riding his bike in Portland, Oregon he went from living to ride to relying on wheels to live.

Haig is thankful for his family and all the people who rallied behind him to make this book come to fruition.

His book, "Global Nomad - My travels through diving, tragedy, and rebirth" is available at Boswell Books.

