Together Again: Marquette Theatre to return to in-person performances

MILWAUKEE — Live theater performances will return to Marquette University Theatre for its 47th annual season. Its theme name is fitting: Together Again.

The season kicks off October 1 with Neil Simon's "California Suite" and October 2 with Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." It continues with "Melancholy Play,” "Mamma Mia!" and "Pinkalicious the Musical."

“We are more than excited to have our audience back in the Helfaer Theatre, and we believe that they will enjoy the program that we created for them," said Jamie Cheatham, associate professor in theater arts and artistic director. "We focused on preparing a program that is a mix of musicals and comedies, and that will evoke happiness and bring smiles to their faces. In the middle of a global pandemic, that is something that we in the theater believe our audiences need.”

The last show will be held May 21. Find the full lineup on Marquette's website.

