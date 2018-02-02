TODAY'S TMJ4 Exclusive: Dontre Hamilton's brother Dameion Perkins suing MCTS for job discrimination

Shannon Sims
6:49 AM, Feb 2, 2018
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE -- The brother of a man who was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer is now suing the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Dameion Perkins claims he was denied a mechanic job with the transit system after hiring managers learned of his public criticism of police following the death of his brother Dontre Hamilton.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY'S TMJ4 coming up on Live at 6, Perkins shares more details about the lawsuit.

TODAY'S TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Transit System for further comment.

