Today's Talker: Robot K9s, Spring things to do in MKE, and a new Hulu show about Freaknik

Hulu is coming out with a documentary about Freaknik -- an annual street party in Atlanta in the 1980s and '90s.

"Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" recounts the rise and fall of the event which exploded out of a small HBCU picnic in 1983 and became a popular spring break destination for people all over the U.S.

Freaknik put Atlanta on the map as a cultural center but the lively street party was eventually discontinued, mainly due to the huge parties and major traffic issues it brought to the city. No word yet on the release date.

The New York City Police Department is going high-tech. The department announced Tuesday it will add three robots to its force. It is part of a pilot program.

The robots each have special crime-fighting tools. Digi-dog acts like a K9.

It is a four-legged remote-controlled robot. Police say they will use it for a number of situations including hostage negotiations, and counter-terrorism crimes.

With the warming temperatures, winter is being retired, and it means it's time to get outside and soak in some vitamin D. Here is a list of three things you should do to make the most of this warm weather. The first one is disc golf, Dineen Park is open all year round but soon you'll have more options as more courses start to open.

Second, you can never go wrong with custard from Kopps, Kitt's, Leon's and so many more.

Lastly, get outside and enjoy a meal with friends and family. There are tons of delicious restaurants in Milwaukee that have lake or riverfront views. Some of those restaurants include Blue Bat Kitchen, Bridgewater Modern Grill, Harbor House, and more.

