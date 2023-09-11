Watch Now
Today's Talker: Prince Harry fails at soccer on live TV

In Today's Talker - Prince Harry may need to work on his soccer skills after losing a penalty shootout in embarrassing fashion on live German TV.
The competition was against German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Harry, who was in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, took six shots but failed to score a single goal.

Pistorius scored two out of three goals. Harry took it all in stride and even laughed about hiss awful performance.

