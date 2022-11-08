Today’s Talker: One man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days

MILWAUKEE — In Today’s Talker, we’re digging our hands into the goodness that is rotisserie chicken.

In Philadelphia, one man has spent 40 days eating one rotisserie chicken a day. The man’s journey started on Twitter and ended with a crowd of people watching him eat his 40th chicken on an abandoned pier in Philly.

People from all around the city came and cheered as the man pumped up the crowd, finishing the chicken while people cheered and celebrated with him.

Rotisserie chicken may be a fan favorite, but is it good enough to eat 40 days in a row?

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip