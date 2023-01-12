Today's Talker: Naomi Osaka announces exciting news

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In Today's Talker, we now know why tennis star Naomi Osaka might have withdrawn from playing in the upcoming Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has just announced she is going to be a mom! Osaka posted on Twitter a picture of an ultrasound.

She said in the tweet that she is looking forward to her child watching one of her matches and telling someone, "That's my mom."

Osaka vows to return to tennis in 2024.

In this next story, a clip of Hollywood star Kate Winslet reassuring a child reporter ahead of an interview has gone viral.

The actor can be seen talking to 11-year-old Martha, a child reporter for CNN affiliate ZDF.

The interview took place in London for Kate Winslet's new 'Avatar' movie.

It turns out it was Martha's first interview ever.

And Kate Winslet offered some encouraging words.

