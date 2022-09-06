Watch Now
Today's Talker: Mexican Pizza the Musical

Today's Talker is when the TMJ4 morning team gathers around to talk about the trendiest stories happening this A.M.
Today's Talker, which debuts Tuesday and will air exclusively on TMJ4 News Today, is focusing this morning on Taco Bell's cheesiest musical event of the season. It's called "Mexican Pizza the Musicial."
Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 09:09:54-04

MILWAUKEE — Good morning to all the Taco Bell fans out there. Today we're talking about Mexican Pizza. It's not just a meal, it's also a source of entertainment.

Taco Bell is not only bringing the popular item back to its menu permanently on Sept. 15.

The fast food giant is celebrating the return of its Mexican Pizza by hosting the cheesiest musical event of the season next week. It's called "Mexican Pizza: the Musical" which is also debuting on the same day the loved menu item returns. Taco Bell made the announcement on social media this weekend. Check it out!

