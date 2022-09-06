Today's Talker: Mexican Pizza the Musical

MILWAUKEE — Good morning to all the Taco Bell fans out there. Today we're talking about Mexican Pizza. It's not just a meal, it's also a source of entertainment.

Taco Bell is not only bringing the popular item back to its menu permanently on Sept. 15.

The fast food giant is celebrating the return of its Mexican Pizza by hosting the cheesiest musical event of the season next week. It's called "Mexican Pizza: the Musical" which is also debuting on the same day the loved menu item returns. Taco Bell made the announcement on social media this weekend. Check it out!

