Today's Talker: McDonald's 'adult happy meal toys selling for thousands of dollars online

MILWAUKEE — It's now time for Today's Talker. When it comes to nostalgia, McDonald's customers are sure lovin' it.

McDonald's "Adult happy meal" toys are being re-sold on online sites at inflated prices.

How high? Well, one e-bay listing is offering three of the collectible toys, still unwrapped, for $300,000.

The fast food giant's adult happy meals sold out quickly after they were available, and for some people, the toys inside are a must-have.

No word yet if McDonald's will bring back more adult happy meals, but it does appear there is a demand.

Would you spend money on nostalgic McDonald's toys?

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip