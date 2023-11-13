Today's Talker: Least favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, according to Americans

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, the countdown to Thanksgiving is on. And ahead of the holiday, we're revealing the results of a survey on America's least favorite Thanksgiving dinner side dishes.

According to Taste Better from Scratch.com, they surveyed 4,000 people.

Coming in at number 7, mashed potatoes and gravy.

4.2 percent of people say homemade rolls.

At number 5, just over 6 percent do not like stuffing or dressing...

That's followed by cranberry sauce at 15 and a half percent.

Roasted veggies make the top 3. That's Brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.

Number 2, 23 percent of people say they don't like sweet potato casserole.

And the least favorite side dish for Americans on Thanksgiving is -- green bean casserole.

31.4 percent of people surveyed do not like it.

