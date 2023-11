In Today's Talker, Halloween has come and gone and the countdown to Thanksgiving is now on.

But it seems like the next holiday gets overlooked.

If you go into stores right now all you see is Christmas items filling the shelves.

So -- how early is too early to start putting up Christmas decorations?

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip