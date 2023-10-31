Today's Talker: Georgia restaurant has surcharge for unruly kids

In Today's Talker: A restaurant in Georgia is going viral for an interesting surcharge for unruly kids.

On the Toccoa Riverside restaurant's menu there's a line that reads, "Adult surcharge: for adults unable to parent $$$."

There's no specific amount listed, but according to reviews on Google, some people say they were told they would have a $50-surcharge added to their bill.

