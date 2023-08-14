Today's Talker: Former Golden Eagle Dwyane Wade inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker - a former Marquette University standout has been immortalized in the pro basketball hall of fame.

During his induction speech, Dwyane Wade shared a special moment with his father.

Take a look. "So pops I know your knees are a little sore, but we will join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven. We in the Hall of Dame dog!" said Dwyane Wade.

Wade had an incredible career in basketball.

He helped the Golden Eagles reach the final four before becoming a three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat.

He's also a 13-time all-star and a two-time Olympic athlete.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip