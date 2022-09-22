Watch Now
Today's Talker: Cowboys fan celebrates win on a horse in Walmart

This fan celebrated in a way so big it could only fit in Texas
The Dallas Cowboys won their first game of the season Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

A Cowboys supporter rode a white horse through a local Walmart wearing a Dak Prescott jersey. As for the horse, it had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head for good measure. The clip of the bizarre scene is circulating the internet and giving many people a good laugh.

