Today's Talker: Cowboys fan celebrates win on a horse in Walmart

The Dallas Cowboys won their first game of the season Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm. One fan celebrated in a way so big it could only fit in Texas.

A Cowboys supporter rode a white horse through a local Walmart wearing a Dak Prescott jersey. As for the horse, it had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head for good measure. The clip of the bizarre scene is circulating the internet and giving many people a good laugh.

This Cowboys fan didn't know how to act after their first win of the season 💀 @brgridiron



(via kelvin_amaya716/IG) pic.twitter.com/RhOFctbywP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2022

